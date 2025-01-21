Artist gets creative with unused promotional swag piling up: 'I love this so much'

"I'm off to do this right now."

Instead of throwing out promotional fridge magnets, why not do something creative with them?

A Reddit user did just that by using the magnets as canvases to paint incredible landscapes. They then went to r/Anticonsumption to display their gorgeous creations.

Photo Credit: Reddit

One magnet depicts a dirt path leading through a forest underneath a cloudy blue sky. Another showcases a beautiful beach sunset with bushes in the foreground and a telephone pole off to the side.

Repurposing a magnet with something of your own design can be a great way to add more joy to your fridge or any magnetic surface.

And you don't have to be a painter. You can really spruce up a small gift by making it a magnet. "I cut them up & use them in the back of photos to gift to grandparents," one user told the original poster.

In fact, there are many small things you may have laying around that you can repurpose. You could turn a small spice container into a travel-size shampoo bottle or use an empty pill bottle to house a sewing kit.

Practicing the reuse part of "reduce, reuse, recycle" means you'll spend less time and money on finding and buying things you need. It also means you'll reduce the amount of waste you produce. It's a win-win for your wallet and the world.

There was nothing but praise for this user in the comments.

"I love this so much! Thank you for sharing!" one Redditor exclaimed.

Another user felt encouraged and said, "I'm off to do this right now."

If you want to practice repurposing with some slightly bigger items, you can always try turning old T-shirts into a quilt or even using your fine china as soap dishes.

But don't feel like you need to scale Mount Everest in a day if you're new to this. Just repurposing magnets could blossom into a bigger habit that will benefit your budget and our biosphere.

