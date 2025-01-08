Woman shares clever way to repurpose empty spice containers: 'Really good idea'

An item that doesn't match your aesthetic can still be functional and help the planet.

Repurposing old household items is trending for a reason — it saves money, reduces waste, and (let's be honest) gives you that quiet sense of superiority over your trash bin.

TikTok user Charlie (@lifebeforeplastic) shared a refreshingly non-aesthetic take on sustainability by repurposing old spice containers as travel-sized shampoo and conditioner bottles.

In the video, captioned, "Ugly sustainability — how I use old spice containers," Charlie leans into the practicality of reuse, saying: "Ugly but sustainable things in my life: these two old spice containers ... I use them to put conditioner and shampoo in when I go to the gym."

She even noted a compliment from a fellow gymgoer who appreciated her "unique" solution that is a "really good idea."

A set of reusable travel bottles can cost upward of $10, while single-use travel-sized products can add up over time. Meanwhile, old spice jars are free, assuming they've already served their original purpose.

With partially intact labels and zero polish, this hack is less about Instagram perfection and more about keeping things green — and functional.

The scoop

The TikTok hack is as simple as it sounds. Instead of tossing empty spice containers, they get cleaned out and repurposed to store travel-sized toiletries. These containers are compact, spill-proof, and easy to toss in a gym bag, making them a perfect alternative to lugging around full-sized bottles.

This practical approach saves money on travel-sized products while extending the life of an item that would otherwise end up in the trash. As Charlie put it, it's about "ugly but sustainable" solutions that work.

How it's working

This hack has dual benefits: You can save money while reducing waste. By reusing spice containers, you avoid buying single-use travel bottles that often break or get tossed after a few uses. Plus, you'll declutter your space by giving these small items a second life — no more spice jars lingering in the back of your pantry.

On a larger scale, this hack helps reduce the load on landfills and prevents more plastic from leaching into oceans. Each container you repurpose is one less piece of waste adding to our global pollution output.

Organizations like Trashie, which collects old clothing and textiles, and GotSneakers, which turns old sneakers into cash, help people repurpose everyday items instead of throwing them away.

What people are saying

One commenter shared their own tip: "I buy spices in bulk, so use old pasta and jam jars to keep them in!"

Charlie responded that she does the same with jars and admitted to having "so many mismatched jars everywhere."

Decluttering is about reducing excess and finding creative ways to reuse what you already have. So, next time you're about to toss an old spice jar, take a note from Charlie: an item that doesn't match your aesthetic can still be functional and help the planet.

