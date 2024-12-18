Homeowner shares amazing before-and-after of festive method to repurpose garden for winter: 'That's genius'

By giving your plants a new meaning, you can be mindful of the planet and the holiday spirit.

The holidays are a season of giving in more ways than one. Whereas many exchange gifts through items and experiences, others may give the gift of an idea — one that is great for the season and our planet.

On Reddit, one homeowner shared a festive method they used to protect their garden for the winter.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

In r/gardening, the poster showed a series of before-and-after photos of a repurposed bean tower on the homeowner's front lawn.

Initially wrapped with lights for a makeshift Christmas tree, the succeeding photos show the origin of this idea. With lush foliage and bright flowers, two photos feature the homeowner posing with pride alongside the bean tower.

"We decided over the weekend that we aren't going to get a tree this year so I had an idea for something else instead," the OP wrote.

Bean towers — also known as pole bean towers — are structures meant to support plants that climb vertically. According to Park Seed, bean towers are ideal for pole beans, annual vines, or any twining plant. The tower itself is sturdy and long-lasting, making it an easy and space-saving method to cultivate vegetation in very little space.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

During the holidays, using your lawn can benefit both you and the ecosystem. Similar to the OP, repurposing a tree after the season is another method that is beneficial for your home garden and keeping trash out of landfills. For example, it can provide mulch to promote soil health or be used as a habitat for pollinators.

Lawns filled with native plants offer great, long-term improvements to your home and community. Requiring less water, maintenance, and expenses, native plants are resilient in the face of extreme weather. A highlight of this is that you can save over $300 a year in the process.

By giving your plants a new meaning, you can be mindful of the planet while embracing the holiday spirit.

🗣️ How did your garden turn out this year?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"That's genius," one Reddit user wrote.

Another commented, "Love it!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.