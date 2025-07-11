Woman shares useful tip for using old food containers: 'So smart'

Wait — don't toss that empty peanut butter jar just yet. Its lid might be more useful than you think.

In a clever and super practical TikTok, creator SuzieQssss (@SuzieQssss) shows how you can repurpose peanut butter jar lids to give old containers second lives — and save you money and cabinet space in the process.

The scoop

In the video, Suzie unscrews a lid from a used peanut butter jar and tests it on various other containers. To many viewers' surprise, it fit several. She demonstrates how they work on tall jars, short jars, and glass and plastic ones alike.

This simple trick solves a common problem: missing lids.

Many of us stash empty jars for future use — for storing leftovers, organizing craft supplies, or keeping dry goods fresh — only to find their lids have mysteriously vanished. Instead of throwing them out, use this hack to give those jars a second chance.

How it's helping

It saves money and reduces clutter — no need to buy replacement containers or spend time hunting down matching lids. Just keep a few peanut butter lids in the drawer, and you're good to go. This can reduce the need for new food storage containers and help keep your kitchen organized.

Over time, this cuts down on plastic waste — a growing problem worldwide. According to the World Wildlife Fund, it takes approximately 450 years for plastic cups and bottles to break down after they end up in landfills.

However, by extending the life of jars and lids that you might otherwise toss, this hack reduces household waste. That means fewer containers piling up in landfills — and less plastic pollution making its way into our oceans.

With just a bit of out-of-the-box thinking, the possibilities for recycling options are almost endless.

What everyone's saying

Social media users were thrilled.

"Awesome, great tip," one person commented.

Another said, "So smart!!"

"I just threw two of these lids [away a] freaking hour ago," one regretful viewer added.

Small tweaks such as this can lead to big changes in how we manage waste — and save money at the same time. Smart, simple, and sustainable.

