Savvy home decorator shares easy way to repurpose old pillows: 'Absolutely genius'

It might be time to upgrade your bedroom pillows, but that doesn't mean you have to throw the old ones away. Home & Electric Car Hacks (@homehacks123) shows TikTok users a trick that can help people save a little money on home decorating in an efficient and sustainable way.

The scoop

Decorating your home can be a very expensive project. That's why Home & Electric Car Hacks recommends repurposing old bedroom pillows to spruce up your home.

In the TikTok video detailing the hack, the narrator suggests purchasing only pillow covers instead of brand-new decorative pillows and stuffing them with one or two old bedroom pillows inside each cover. Once done, you have decorative pillows to place in any room in your home.

The old bedroom pillows serve the same purpose as pillow inserts without the hefty price tag. It's a quick and easy way to repurpose something old and make it brand new.

How it's helping

There's a huge financial benefit to repurposing your pillows.

New throw pillows can be costly. Meanwhile, the pillow covers used in the TikTok video showing the hack were ordered online for just about $12.

This hack is also an effortless way to help the environment.

According to Sustainable Review, the synthetic fillings in pillows come from nonrenewable resources that generate toxic gases that contribute to Earth's warming. Notably, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported that carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide reached record-high levels in 2023.

Many pillows are not biodegradable or do not biodegrade easily — another reason to consider repurposing them instead of throwing them out. If there is no way to repurpose old items in your home, consider checking your recycling options.

Aside from repurposing items, there are plenty of ways to declutter your space and reduce waste at the same time. For example, donating sneakers to GotSneakers will keep them out of landfills. As for the rest of your wardrobe, a lot of big-brand stores will accept old clothing in exchange for store credit.

What everyone's saying

The pillow hack piqued plenty of interest from followers on TikTok, with the clip racking up thousands of views.

"Absolutely genius!" commented one viewer who was thrilled to learn about the hack.

Others were already in the know. One user shared that they also use the pillow hack. Home & Electric Car Hacks replied, "It makes me feel good that I am not spending money for the inserts!"

