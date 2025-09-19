Pet owner shares clever use for old product cat litter packaging: 'Honestly those containers are perfect'

A cat parent found a way to repurpose the large plastic tubs used for cat litter, adding a touch of creativity with function to save money and cut down on waste.

In the r/upcycling subreddit, the OP shared that they found a new brand of litter that has less packaging, but still had several large empty bins lying around. Rather than throw them out they decorated them for different uses around their home.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I reused one by painting it and now it collects weeds as I garden. I decoupaged one to carry around art supplies for my kid's projects. And I painted another one to store salt in the winter," they explained.

Repurposing plastic bins is a great way for the OP to save money on storage solutions, rather than buying new containers for all their various needs. Home organization is important, but it doesn't require an extensive financial outlay when you can use things you already have.

Finding a way to keep the plastic litter containers out of the trash is an important solution for the environment, too. The Environmental Protection Agency reported that 28% of solid waste is made up of containers and packaging, and about 69% ends up in landfills.

Plastic produces emissions at every level, from production to its very gradual breakdown in landfills. Buying less plastic and utilizing what you already have helps reduce emissions and prevent other negative outcomes, such as trash ending up in waterways.

People in the comments loved the creative solution. "Honestly those containers are perfect for storing things around the house," one person wrote.

Another offered additional suggestions, writing, "I use them for composting, and have one on my porch that I put crushed aluminum cans into until it's time to drive to the recycling center."

