Homeowner shares genius hack using plastic bread bag clips: 'Makes it so much easier'

Everyone has a junk drawer with the same leftover items. In it, you will often find leftover cords, twist ties, batteries, takeout menus, and plastic bread tags.

Instead of letting everything pile up in your junk drawer, one YouTuber shared a wonderful tip that makes you chip away at that storage by utilizing those bread tags in your home.

The scoop

Liz Fenwick DIY shared a brilliant way to reuse plastic bread tags after you've finished your favorite loaf.

In the YouTube short, she suggests two ways to reuse bread tags: to mark masking tape and to label your cords.

"If you've ever tried to pull off masking tape, it's a little hard to do. But you can pull your tape back and put your bread tag on the end. That way anytime you want to use your tape, it's already ready to pull up."

As for using them for your cords, she says, "Just write on [it] what the cord is, and then you can wrap it around your cord. It's an easy organization hack, and you didn't spend any money."

How it's helping

These tips are hacks that everyone can do, regardless of income. Almost all bread bags and many produce bags come with a plastic tag. As it's a common item that piles up in households on a weekly basis, this can save consumers from tossing plastic after only a few days of use.

These tips also encourage better use of tape, time, and organization, as many consumers struggle with managing stubborn tape rolls during moving and other projects. The labeling of the cords also helps with mismanaging cord collections, regardless of whether they're entangled.

When half of all plastic produced today is made for single-use products, according to the World Economic Forum, extending the lifespan of even the smallest bit of plastic reduces the strain on our crowded landfills. But when those tabs eventually break, you can continue to help the environment by recycling them properly in your area.

What everyone's saying

Fenwick's fans were thrilled with this quick, easy, and eco-friendly tip.

"Ah! The tip for tape is excellent!" one commenter shared.

Another person responded, "I have loved the tag on your cords hack for years and it just makes it so much easier when they are all in a drawer, to recognize the one you are looking for!"

A third also shared their glee: "The bread tags [are] brilliant. They are small and stay on [the] cord."

