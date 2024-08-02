Stylist shares 'smart and chic' idea for repurposing old candles: 'Can't wait to try it'

A style blogger has shared a hack as an answer to a burning question many of us have likely had: What do you do with your candle jars once the flame has gone out?

The scoop

Samira Radmehr (@samiraradmehr) shared a tutorial with her over 100,000 TikTok followers on how to repurpose empty candle jars into simple and stylish storage containers.

#diyproject #candlejarrepurpose #repurposedhomedecor #homedecor #homedecordiy #diyhomedecor #candlejarhack #homedecortips ♬ Sunshine - WIRA @samiraradmehr quick tutorial on how I repurpose my empty candle jars 🕯️🫙🔥 + boil hot water and pour into each jar + let the water sit for about 15 minutes + after 15 minutes, begin scraping off the extra wax and wick + pour in a trash bag (the wax can damage your drains if you pour it in the sink) + scrap off any extra wax + wash jars with dish soap and water + dry and they're ready to use! #diy

"I have a lot of empty candle jars, so let's repurpose them," she says in the video.

To clean the jars, Samira explains, you first need to pour boiling water into them and let them sit for about 15 minutes. Next, you want to scrape away the wax and wick from the bottom of the jars.

"A quick tip: Make sure you pour this in the trash can so you don't damage any of your drains," she says.

Last, you scrape off any remaining wax, then wash, dry, and polish the jars.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

"Now you have some cute, aesthetic jars that you can use for so many different things," the blogger concludes. "I like to keep mine in the bathroom and store things like cotton pads, Q-Tips, and my makeup brushes."

How it's helping

Hacks like these save consumers money and benefit the planet. By repurposing candle jars or finding new uses for other product containers around the house, you not only save money by not buying new storage containers and other products, but you also keep loads of trash out of the landfills.

Others have repurposed candle jars to be plant holders and propagators, wax melts, and holders for new candles.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, American households produce nearly 300 million tons of trash per year. As it breaks down in landfills, this trash creates gases that trap heat in the atmosphere and contribute to rising global temperatures.

So, repurposing containers keeps these gases out of the environment and money in your wallet — a chic win-win.

What people are saying

Viewers of the post took to the tutorial like moths to a candle with no flame.

"This is SO SMART AND CHIC i have to do this," praised one.

"Great way to repurpose things," agreed another.

"This is such a good idea can't wait to try it," said a third.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.