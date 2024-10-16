Woman shares simple, money-saving hack to fix broken makeup: 'I can't believe how easy it is'

Instead of tossing your cracked makeup into the trash, save money and learn how to salvage your broken makeup. Environmental consultant Rebecca (@robecs) felt like a chemist after sharing a simple way to fix broken makeup.

The scoop

Thanks to sustainability guru Rebecca, you can save money and avoid buying new makeup products when your current powders or highlighters break. All you need for this simple hack is a bag, a bowl, and isopropyl alcohol.

Start by dumping your crumbly highlighter powder into a reusable silicone bag. Using a spoon or your hand, crush the clumps of highlighter until it's a consistent powder.

Once the makeup is down to an even powder, pour the product into a small bowl. Add a small spoonful of the alcohol to the bowl, mixing the liquid with the powder. A little alcohol goes a long way, according to Rebecca, so start with a small amount and add more if needed.

Keep mixing the powder and alcohol together until you get a consistent, pasty texture. You can then pour the highlighter back into its original, cleaned-out container, using a spoon or spatula to scoop all the product out of the bowl.

Lastly, place a cloth over the newly poured highlighter and gently pat it down. The cloth absorbs any excess alcohol, allowing the highlighter to set back into its normal consistency.

"It can be salvaged, and you'll have a brand new highlighter or blush," says Rebecca. "I can't believe how easy it is to fix."

How it's working

Rebecca's hack is helping Instagram users save money on makeup products while also reducing the amount of waste they generate.

By extending the life of your beauty products, you help keep unnecessary waste from ending up in landfills. Most makeup products and their packaging are not biodegradable, so they end up releasing harmful, planet-warming gases into the atmosphere.

What people are saying

Instagrammers were grateful to learn the easy, money-saving hack and excited to try it out at home.

"Amazing tip!" wrote one user. "Thanks for sharing."

"This is so epic," commented another Instagrammer. "Thanks so much for sharing."

"So helpful!!" wrote one user.

