Beauty enthusiast shares expert way to salvage broken makeup: 'You are a godsend'

"I dropped my super expensive blush yesterday and I couldn't bring myself to throw it away, well now I'm glad I didn't!"

A clever Redditor just shared the ultimate trick for saving your favorite pressed powder makeup products from an untimely demise.

The post, shared in the r/ZeroWaste community, is resonating with makeup lovers and eco-conscious consumers alike.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The Redditor posted a series of photos demonstrating how to resurrect a broken compact of blush, bronzer, eyeshadow, or pressed powder.

"Hack for saving broken pressed powder makeup/eyeshadow/blush/bronzer for clumsy make up wearing ZW'ers like myself," they titled the post. "Written instructions in comments."

In the step-by-step guide, the Redditor explains how to carefully transfer the shattered makeup into a bowl, crush it into a fine powder, and deposit it back into the original compact. A few strategic spritzes of isopropyl alcohol help reset the powder into a smooth, usable surface again.

"Very carefully deposit the powdered makeup back into its original container and press it evenly into the pan," the Redditor instructs. "Slowly add isopropyl rubbing alcohol into the powder until it is saturated but not overflowing. Allow it to soak in fully and leave to dry."

The final step? "Use as normal."

Every year, the beauty industry generates over 120 billion units of packaging globally — most of which are not recyclable.

By extending the life span of your makeup compacts, you can get more mileage out of products you already own, while keeping extra plastic and chemical waste out of landfills and waterways.

Plus, you'll save money by not having to replace that $40 bronzer or $25 eyeshadow palette. Those savings can add up over time, giving you more wiggle room in your budget for clean, eco-friendly brands.

Other Redditors chimed in with gratitude and similar tales in the comments.

"Duuuude you are a godsend. I dropped my super expensive blush yesterday and I couldn't bring myself to throw it away, well now I'm glad I didn't!" one wrote.

"I have a broken pan of this foundation in my bathroom right now, thank you!" added another.

"I do this!! I usually use a quarter wrapped in a tissue to evenly press everything down," shared a third.

So, the next time you fumble your favorite pressed powder compact, don't despair — head to your kitchen and try this easy Reddit hack instead. The planet (and your wallet) will thank you.

