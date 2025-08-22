  • Home Home

Renter distressed over foul-smelling issue left behind by previous tenant: 'I am struggling'

One Reddit user offered a suggestion.

by Grace Howarth

No one appreciates a previous tenant's bad landscaping decisions.

A post to the r/GardeningUK Reddit forum shared one user's frustrations with a previous tenant's decision to install an artificial lawn in the yard.

According to the new tenant, the fake grass had been put down poorly and would become waterlogged with rain during the winter months. As if dealing with a flooded yard isn't enough, it also produced a horrible smell, which the Redditor attributed to the previous tenant's five cats.

After seeking permission from their landlord, the individual removed the artificial lawn and put a path down. Unfortunately, the soil health was so bad that trying to install grass or turf was useless, as anything that was planted in the soil would die. The Redditor commented: "I am struggling to do anything with what's left. It's just solid mud."

They also added that since they are only a temporary tenant, they were hesitant to spend more money on expensive solutions, but they turned to the community to find a way to make the environment nicer.

Alongside the issues mentioned in the post, artificial lawns can have an extremely negative impact on the planet. They contain harmful forever chemicals (also known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS) and shed microplastics as the lawn degrades over time.

Dr Tom Stanton, a research fellow of Physical Geography at Loughborough University, told the BBC, "microplastic particles can be washed off the [plastic grass] pitches into the surrounding terrestrial and aquatic environments."

It also creates a hostile environment for plants, insects, and small animals that are vital for biodiversity. Installing a fake lawn often harms the soil health beneath, causing problems for future tenants or homeowners. It creates plastic pollution as well, as artificial grass only lasts around 10-20 years, is difficult to recycle, and doesn't biodegrade, meaning it will likely end up in a landfill.

Some garden upgrade options that are low-maintenance but much better for the planet include installing a native lawn, a rain garden, or xeriscaping. Even if you only have a little space to plant a few native plants or ground cover such as clover or buffalo grass, you'll create a beautiful sanctuary for bees and butterflies, allowing biodiversity to flourish.

One Reddit user offered a suggestion: "First thing is to speak to your landlord. Sounds like you need to get rid of the soil and rubble. Then fill it with good manure and topsoil."

"Bark Mulch is my first thought. Put about a 5-inch layer on the mud you have. This will break down slowly over a few years and work into the soil, improving it massively," another Redditor added.

x