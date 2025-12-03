Renter shares before-and-after photos after remodeling ordinary backyard: 'Inspiring to all who see it'

"This garden has brought me so much joy this year … and next year is going to be even better!"

Landlords are notoriously strict and inflexible, which is why a renter's bold garden transformation is pleasantly surprising Redditors on the r/gardening subreddit. The gardener's popular post shows 17 photos of a yard filled with blooming flowers after the tenant received permission from their landlord to revamp the space.

The upgrade has attracted attention as renters question the value of settling for maintaining traditional grass lawns, which the Environmental Protection Agency reports account for nearly one-third of all residential water use in the United States.

The gardener wrote that their apartment managers confirmed several times that they could "do whatever I want with the garden." The post is the perfect demonstration of how to modify standard monoculture lawns, whether you're a renter or a homeowner.

The original poster wrote, "I resent the idea that you should never spend money on a garden that is not yours. It is an investment into my happiness… This garden has brought me so much joy this year...and next year is going to be even better!"

A review of studies on gardening's impact on wellbeing published in Springer Nature found that gardening contributes to an overall positive impact on several measures of mental well-being, quality of life, and health status. The joy that this Redditor experienced from gardening is common and one of the many health, environmental, and community benefits of starting a home garden.

While this garden boasts a variety of purple passion flowers, fluffy dahlias, and lanky sunflowers, planting a native garden can further supplement the aforementioned benefits of gardening. Even a small garden or partial lawn replacement can make a large difference and help gardeners save time and money on maintenance and watering.

The original poster did just that, and wrote that they are "slowly replacing" more and more of their lawn and that a section of the garden "will probably be a native wildflower garden next year."

The U.S. Department of Agriculture cites that natural yards can increase biodiversity and create habitats for beneficial insects.

One commenter wrote that the poster's hobby "makes the whole area prettier for everyone and also makes a happy home for little critters."

Another praised, "Inspiring to all who see it."

People's responses to the transformation presented a wise life lesson for renters and homeowners alike, for gardening and beyond: You never know until you ask.

