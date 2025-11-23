Homeowner shares stunning before-and-after photos of whimsical lawn makeover: 'Better than I imagined'

A Redditor recently embarked upon a switch to an interesting alternative lawn and took to the community at r/GardeningUK to show off the results.

"It's actually better than I imagined, I might yet get some crocus bulbs and plant those in with it for spring colour before the summer white flowers arrive," wrote the original poster. "No maintenance required as yet, drought resistant, no browning or yellowing, I think I can put up with this all through the winter months."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The poster included photos of their brown grass lawn prior to the transformation and then the lush new clover lawn being graced by their pet cat.

Grass is notoriously thirsty, demanding lots of water to keep it alive in climates it has no business existing in. One study suggested lawns drink up roughly 30% of urban freshwater. Worse still, grass is the largest irrigated crop in America, according to another study.

Clover has a lot of great things going for it as a lawn replacement. It's cheap to seed, and cheaper still to water since it's drought-resistant. It's robust enough to survive in most climates and supports pollinators with its flowers. Plenty of other homeowners have had success with clover lawns.

Combined with a wealth of native plants, clover can complete an all-natural yard upgrade. The Reddit community loved the use of clover as an alternative to grass.

"I love your garden, it's a wonderful place for drinking your morning cup of tea or reading," said one commenter.

"That's lovely! I am planning to sow one soon myself. This is encouraging," wrote another.

"We had ten weeks with no rain and the leftover grass died badly but the clover was green throughout," chimed in one community member who had taken the plunge. "I mow it occasionally and it doesn't seem to have any ill effect."

