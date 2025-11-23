  • Home Home

Homeowner shares stunning before-and-after photos of whimsical lawn makeover: 'Better than I imagined'

"This is encouraging."

by Simon Sage
One Redditor shared their experience with replacing a traditional lawn with a clover lawn.

Photo Credit: Reddit

A Redditor recently embarked upon a switch to an interesting alternative lawn and took to the community at r/GardeningUK to show off the results. 

"It's actually better than I imagined, I might yet get some crocus bulbs and plant those in with it for spring colour before the summer white flowers arrive," wrote the original poster. "No maintenance required as yet, drought resistant, no browning or yellowing, I think I can put up with this all through the winter months."

One Redditor shared their experience with replacing a traditional lawn with a clover lawn.
Photo Credit: Reddit
One Redditor shared their experience with replacing a traditional lawn with a clover lawn.
Photo Credit: Reddit

The poster included photos of their brown grass lawn prior to the transformation and then the lush new clover lawn being graced by their pet cat. 

Grass is notoriously thirsty, demanding lots of water to keep it alive in climates it has no business existing in. One study suggested lawns drink up roughly 30% of urban freshwater. Worse still, grass is the largest irrigated crop in America, according to another study.  

Clover has a lot of great things going for it as a lawn replacement. It's cheap to seed, and cheaper still to water since it's drought-resistant. It's robust enough to survive in most climates and supports pollinators with its flowers. Plenty of other homeowners have had success with clover lawns

Combined with a wealth of native plants, clover can complete an all-natural yard upgrade. The Reddit community loved the use of clover as an alternative to grass. 

FROM OUR PARTNER

Switch to T-Mobile in just 15 minutes — and get a free phone with no trade-in needed

The era of compromises is over. With T-Mobile, getting a brand-new phone is finally simple — and it only takes 15 minutes per line to switch over.

With Easy Switch, you’ll get customized insights and recommendations about what plan is right for you. Plus, once you make the switch, your new phone is eligible for same-day delivery.

Learn more

"I love your garden, it's a wonderful place for drinking your morning cup of tea or reading," said one commenter. 

"That's lovely! I am planning to sow one soon myself. This is encouraging," wrote another. 

"We had ten weeks with no rain and the leftover grass died badly but the clover was green throughout," chimed in one community member who had taken the plunge. "I mow it occasionally and it doesn't seem to have any ill effect."

What's your preferred style of yard?

Nicely cut grass 😎

Wild grasses and flowers 🌼

Xeriscaping 🌵

Fake grass 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

A cleaner, more affordable future might be just one heat pump away.
Home

New analysis reveals next-gen HVACs can save homeowners over $10,000 — here's how to buy one with government incentives

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x