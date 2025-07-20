Proud gardener shares photos of pride-and-joy plants flourishing in yard: 'This is stunning'

A gardener took to Reddit to sing the praises of a native plant they've used in their garden, which helps pollinators and looks gorgeous.

Posting in the r/NativePlantGardening subreddit, they shared photos of their stunning native flower bed featuring penstemon digitalis, also known as foxglove beardtongue.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"My favorite self-seeder!" they said in the caption. "Love these beautiful white blooms that provide both ecological and aesthetic impact!"

Penstemon digitalis is a fascinating plant; it's sturdy, versatile, hardy, and has the unique ability to self-seed, meaning it can produce new plants in its area and be pollinated by its own flowers.

While it may seem invasive, it's actually a native plant in the Eastern United States and Canada, and is a great way to attract pollinators.

The singular drawback to foxglove beardtongue is that you need to be careful planting it if you have pets. It's incredibly toxic to both humans and pets if ingested, and it can be fatal if you're not careful.

Planting native plants and rewilding is a great way to reduce the amount of water you use to keep your yard thriving and beautiful. These gardens attract pollinators and help to end the vast swathes of monoculture yards that have taken over American homes.

Apart from looking good, they can save you money, and the pollinators the native plants attract will help strengthen your neighborhood's ecosystem.

Planting a native lawn can give your property a unique look, and it will help to slow the spread of invasive plants in your area by giving natives a fighting chance.

Commenters fell in love with the gorgeous blooms.

"That is stunning!" said one, "I had no idea!"

"The self seeding ability is insane," said another, "I love it. So do the native bees!"

"Nothing wrong with that!" said a third, "I bet that's a bumblebee heaven."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.