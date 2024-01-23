Tenant heartbroken after discovering landlord’s destruction of cherished garden: ‘Why would anyone do that?’

Unfortunately for most tenants, there isn’t much that can be done to protect a garden bed from a negligent or disrespectful landlord.

Gardens can be a place of solace for homeowners and tenants alike, and it’s great for your physical and mental health. However, when you are renting, sometimes things happen to your garden that are out of your control. Just such a thing happened to one renter who took to Reddit to lament their flowers.

The photos were posted to r/plants and show what appear to be hostas that have been damaged and decapitated.

The caption read, “My landlord weed whacked all the plants and flowers, sorry plants.”

The photos show evidence of weed whacking around the garden bed as well as the buds of the plants all chopped off.

Unfortunately for most tenants, there isn’t much that can be done to protect a garden bed from a negligent or disrespectful landlord. Asking for more consideration in the future is an option but may be less than fruitful. Places like New York have pretty extensive renter rights, and if a homeowners association has fair bylaws, they may be able to help in certain situations.

Renters who are trying to make eco-friendly choices often face obstacles with landlords limiting their ability to use garden space and make modifications to their home. Additionally, the majority of the tax right-offs and incentives benefit homeowners and landlords who are often unwilling to pay upfront costs that will save tenants money.

“A renter wants a comfortable, healthy environment and may be stuck paying the energy bill for an inefficient home,” Vox reported. “The landlord, meanwhile, may want improvement that could increase the value of the property, but otherwise doesn’t have a strong reason to invest in invisible changes that would directly benefit their tenants.”

People in the comments commiserated with the poster.

One Redditor wrote, “Why would anyone do that?

Another person gave more hopeful feedback, saying, “Hopefully they bounce back!”

