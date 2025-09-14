New EV driver shares honest thoughts after making switch from gas car: 'I am hooked'

A new electric vehicle adopter has fallen in love with their first EV — and not just because of the money it saves them.

"I had never driven an EV before this and I am hooked, to the point I am considering changing my diesel long ranger (600 miles in a tank with ease) to an EV too," they wrote on the r/ElectricVehiclesUK subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The new EV owner shared how their new Renault 5 E-Tech was a dream to drive, describing it as "nippy" and able to handle a winding road smoothly.

This latest glowing review is one of many, as more and more people discover the many benefits of switching to an EV. They cost less to fuel and less to maintain while also emitting less harmful pollution, which makes them a better choice overall.

EVs also come in all shapes and sizes now, from smaller city cars to those that are making long distances possible without multiple charging stops. Charging efficiency is also improving, and purchase prices are decreasing, making it comparable to buying a car with an internal combustion engine.

The cost of fueling an EV can be reduced to almost zero if you opt to combine it with a home solar energy system that effectively charges your car for free. EnergySage provides a free service that allows you to find quotes from the best solar companies in your area to ensure you are getting the best deal.

The post received a lot of positive feedback from fellow EV enthusiasts.

"Looks awesome. Saw one parked by the side of the road the other day and had to stop to take a look," one commenter wrote.

Another focused on the environmental benefits: "Climate change aside, getting cleaner air as a result of switching is a massive bonus."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.