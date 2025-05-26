Homeowner shares satisfying before-and-after photos of impressive yard cleanup: 'I respect the hell out of this'

All you really need to remove invasive species is a little gumption and a lot of elbow grease. One homeowner on Reddit showed off some incredible photos of their efforts.

If you have any interest in using local flora in your yard, check out r/NativePlantGardening for inspiration or assistance. The folks on the page are incredibly passionate about their gardens and want to help everyone achieve their native plant dreams.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

One gardener shared the fruits of their labor with that community, posting before-and-after photos. The carousel of images starts with the original poster posing proudly with their massive bounty of cut branches.

They shared a photo showing an overgrown corner of their yard, followed by the impressively cleared area. The final picture revealed the small and seemingly inefficient handsaw they used to do all of that clearing.

"Quickly realized I needed to buy a chain saw," said the OP.

Invasive species are a scourge on the planet, spreading like wildfire whenever they pop up in a new and undisturbed region. Species like English ivy, kudzu, zebra mussels, and blue catfish make their way into a well-balanced ecosystem, and without natural competition or predators, they can quickly overwhelm species that have evolved for millennia.

FROM OUR PARTNER Can't afford solar panels? Here's how to get them without paying for purchase or installation Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach program gives you all the benefits of solar power without the upfront costs. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it easier than ever to lock in energy savings. Palmetto assumes all risk and responsibility for the panels you lease, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and learn how much you can save. Learn more

Like this Redditor demonstrated, there are ways to combat invasives, though it takes a lot of time and effort. Vox wrote of the trouble with these flora and fauna, stating that "more than 3,500 harmful invasive plants and animals cost the global economy more than $423 billion a year."

While it may feel like a small drop in the bucket, actions like those of the OP can help keep the spread of these species to a minimum. In addition to pulling out and cutting down invasive plants on your property, choosing to add native plants will turn harm into help.

Growing locally adapted plants supports your local ecosystem and can even help restore balance. Plus, once your native plants are established, they can reduce your lawn chores. These plants typically need less water and almost no chemicals like pesticides or herbicides.

Other Redditors were impressed with these efforts and had some ideas for saw upgrades.

"I respect the hell out of this," wrote one person.

Someone else suggested their favorite tool: "I love my little battery powered dewalt chainsaw. It's small, but perfect for limbing work like this!"

Another commenter commended their efforts, saying: "Nice job! This is backbreaking work."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.