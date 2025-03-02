  • Home Home

Expert reveals simple, nontoxic way to clean house slippers: 'It absorbs the smell'

"Love this tip!"

by Michael Muir
"Love this tip!"

Photo Credit: TikTok

In many parts of the world, people do not wear outdoor shoes inside. Even an apparently clean pair of shoes can bring harmful allergens and bacteria into your home, so kicking them off at the front door is a sensible idea. However, indoor footwear will still need some care from time to time. A TikToker shared a nontoxic way to clean house slippers.

The scoop

In the short clip, Kasha (@kasha_home) shows how to deodorize slippers with a common household item: baking soda. Using an old spice jar, which makes it easier to sprinkle, the TikToker simply applies baking soda to each slipper and leaves it overnight. As they explain: "Baking soda is a natural deodorizer, so it absorbs the smell."

@kasha_home What else would you deodorize with baking soda? 🧦🧸#houseslippers #nontoxicliving #cleaninghacks #cleanwithme #hormonehealth #womenshealth #nontoxiccleaning #nontoxic #sustainableliving #cleaningmotivation #diycleaninghacks #hormonesafe ♬ Lovin On Me - Jack Harlow

Afterward, the slippers get a quick spritz of nontoxic household cleaner, and they're just like new.

How it's helping

There is research to suggest that baking soda is an effective way to neutralize odors. For example, in 2020, Korean researchers looked at different ways to counter the smell of kimchi, a staple food with a pungent aroma. Baking soda and charcoal were found to be the best natural odor eliminators.

In some cases, common over-the-counter cleaning supplies are really just the same ingredients with a hefty markup. Additionally, some household cleaning products contain toxic ingredients and can release volatile organic compounds.

Cleaning with natural ingredients like baking soda, rubbing alcohol, and vinegar is not only safer and more sustainable but also much cheaper. Moreover, using baking soda instead of a washing machine saves a lot of water. Old machines can use as much as 19 gallons of water on a single load. Newer machines are a lot more water-efficient, but cutting down water usage will have a beneficial knock-on effect on the environment.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

What everyone's saying

The post generated a few supportive comments. One remarked: "Love this tip! I need to do this."

Another suggested washing them at a low temperature with vinegar, to which the creator agreed but cautioned some slippers wouldn't last through repeated washings: "Yup, you can do that if yours are machine washable! I'm afraid mine will fall apart if I put them in the washing machine too many times though."

How often do you worry about toxic chemicals getting into your home?

Always 😥

Often 😟

Sometimes 😕

Never 🫠

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x