Expert reveals simple, nontoxic way to clean house slippers: 'It absorbs the smell'

In many parts of the world, people do not wear outdoor shoes inside. Even an apparently clean pair of shoes can bring harmful allergens and bacteria into your home, so kicking them off at the front door is a sensible idea. However, indoor footwear will still need some care from time to time. A TikToker shared a nontoxic way to clean house slippers.

The scoop

In the short clip, Kasha (@kasha_home) shows how to deodorize slippers with a common household item: baking soda. Using an old spice jar, which makes it easier to sprinkle, the TikToker simply applies baking soda to each slipper and leaves it overnight. As they explain: "Baking soda is a natural deodorizer, so it absorbs the smell."

Afterward, the slippers get a quick spritz of nontoxic household cleaner, and they're just like new.

How it's helping

There is research to suggest that baking soda is an effective way to neutralize odors. For example, in 2020, Korean researchers looked at different ways to counter the smell of kimchi, a staple food with a pungent aroma. Baking soda and charcoal were found to be the best natural odor eliminators.

In some cases, common over-the-counter cleaning supplies are really just the same ingredients with a hefty markup. Additionally, some household cleaning products contain toxic ingredients and can release volatile organic compounds.

Cleaning with natural ingredients like baking soda, rubbing alcohol, and vinegar is not only safer and more sustainable but also much cheaper. Moreover, using baking soda instead of a washing machine saves a lot of water. Old machines can use as much as 19 gallons of water on a single load. Newer machines are a lot more water-efficient, but cutting down water usage will have a beneficial knock-on effect on the environment.

What everyone's saying

The post generated a few supportive comments. One remarked: "Love this tip! I need to do this."

Another suggested washing them at a low temperature with vinegar, to which the creator agreed but cautioned some slippers wouldn't last through repeated washings: "Yup, you can do that if yours are machine washable! I'm afraid mine will fall apart if I put them in the washing machine too many times though."

How often do you worry about toxic chemicals getting into your home? Always 😥 Often 😟 Sometimes 😕 Never 🫠 Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



