Gardener shares simple hack that saves loads of money at the grocery store: ‘You’ll never need to buy [it] again’

One of the best things about having fresh herbs in your kitchen is that they can easily elevate any meal, sauce, or drink with a burst of fresh flavor.

If you find buying fresh herbs at the store to be a tedious task, a gardener on TikTok has a simple hack for restocking sage without another trip to the store.

The scoop

TikToker Simon (@simonakeroydgardener) shared a useful tip for regrowing clippings from store-bought sage that produces an endless supply of the savory herb.

First, take a bundle of sage and remove the lower leaves from the stems. Then, trim the ends of your cuttings just below any knobs you see on the stems and insert them halfway into soil or compost.

Finally, place in a “warmish” area of your home that has a bit of natural light. The cuttings will begin to grow even more sage leaves, and you can keep them planted in a pot or plant them outside in your garden.

“You’ll never need to buy sage again,” Simon wrote in the TikTok’s caption.

How it’s helping

This hack is a great trick for beginner plant enthusiasts and seasoned gardeners alike. Whether you’ve been thinking of introducing more greenery into your home or you’re seeking a fun, new hobby, gardening is a pastime with plenty of benefits.

Not only can gardening save you money on your grocery bills, but it can also improve your mental health and physical well-being as it helps you to destress, eat a more nutrient-rich diet, and get your body moving.

Growing your own food can even help you decrease the need for produce that is farmed in mass, packaged in plastic, and shipped around the world. That means you’re contributing to a reduced carbon footprint made by food transportation and saving plastic waste from being dumped into landfills — which means a cooler, cleaner planet.

What everyone’s saying

Many commenters expressed their thanks for the tip and noted anecdotes of their gardening endeavors.

“I love it. Propagation is my passion,” one user cheerfully added.

“A day ago I put store-bought garlic cloves in a bag with dirt and today I have 1-inch long roots,” another TikToker celebrated.

