Resident seeks food safety advice after 20-hour power outage strikes city: 'Toss everything in your fridge'

"I'd be cautious thawing out meats and giving them a good look before preparing."

If you have ever found yourself caught in a severe weather event, then you already know that losing power can be a common occurrence. Unfortunately, this can leave some homeowners in the dark for days or even weeks.

In a post to r/Tallahassee, one Redditor asked the community for thoughts on the proper refrigerator protocol following an extended loss of power.

"For those who also lost power around 20 hrs....what did you keep and or throw away from fridge?" they asked.

In the comments section, users shared their thoughts on the lifespan of a powerless fridge.

"Twenty hours? Toss everything in your fridge," one person suggested. "A fridge can typically only keep food cold for about four hours after the power goes out."

Another user noted: "They say freezers half full are good for 24 hours. Totally full good for 48. I'd be cautious thawing out meats and giving them a good look before preparing just to be safe."

