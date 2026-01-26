Startup reveals next-gen tech that protects fridges during power outages: 'The average person may have a few hundred dollars of food in their fridge'

"It will automatically … turn that kitchen area or your den [etc] into an island of power."

If you live in a rural community, experiencing a power outage caused by extreme weather could result in being left in the dark for days or even weeks.

Not only can this become a major inconvenience for you and your family, but it could also lead to hundreds of dollars in food waste.

However, there is one backup power system that just might pay for itself when the weather takes a turn for the worse.

Home batteries can offer you a dependable backup energy source during outages, while also helping to save money by shifting energy use to off-peak hours, especially when paired with solar panels.

This can go a long way in reducing your reliance on the grid and saving money on your energy bill. These systems can even seamlessly power essential appliances during blackouts.

The one downside? They can often come with high upfront costs.

For anyone looking for peace of mind without breaking the bank, the Pila Battery offers many of the benefits of a full backup battery system without the steep price tag.

The battery system from Pila provides backup power and smart energy management by connecting directly into standard outlets. With a sleek and minimal design, each unit can keep essential devices running during outages, with options for solar charging.

Homeowners have the ability to keep their refrigerator powered for 32 hours, or even maintain their Wi-Fi connection for 132 hours.

The Pila Battery is an ideal option for both renters and homeowners since you don't need an electrician to set up your system. Since one battery can power your most important appliances, the system can fit into just about anyone's home and budget.

In a conversation with The Cool Down, Pila's founder, Cole Ashman, detailed the benefits of his company's technology.

"Power passes from the wall to the battery to the [appliance like a] refrigerator, and if power goes out, it will automatically disconnect from your home and turn that kitchen area or your den [etc] into an island of power," Ashman said.

This means that if your fridge is fully stocked, you can buy yourself plenty of time to keep your food fresh.

"The average person may have a few hundred dollars of food in their fridge … so just purely from a resilience standpoint, you're talking one or two outages for the upfront cost [of the battery] to be paid off," Ashman added.

