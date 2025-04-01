Expert shares simple ceiling fan hack to shave down electric bills: 'I didn't know this'

For many around the world, staying cool in the summer and staying warm in the winter are tough to balance with the cost of utilities.

TikToker daddybrownn (@daddybrownn) shared his advice on how to turn the direction of your ceiling fan's rotation into savings for your bills year-round.

The scoop

Daddybrownn has grown popular on TikTok by sharing a variety of hacks to make people's lives easier. In a recent video, he advised his followers to change the direction of their ceiling fans depending on the season.

In the winter, the fan should spin clockwise (to the right). The fan should spin on a low setting because you don't want the wind-chill effect of a higher setting.

In the summer, the fan should spin counter-clockwise (to the left). The fan speed should be higher in the summer.

He also notes that if you have high ceilings, you want it spinning counter-clockwise the whole year. This advice also holds true for outside fans.

You can find the directional switch on the body of your ceiling fan. Make sure to turn off the fan so the blades stop spinning before you change the settings.

How it's helping

This simple flip of a switch can help save money on your electric bill.

For one, making sure the fan rotates in the right direction in the summer will help you feel cooler. You can set your house's temperature higher and not worry about the air conditioning adding to your bill.

Reducing energy consumption on cooling — and heating in the winter — can be an important upgrade to your home. Multiple sites have useful tools to help in your search, like Efficiency Maine's Heating Costs Calculator or EnergySage's Tips and Guides.

These shifts can have strong environmental impacts, too. For instance, heating and cooling homes leads to over 440 million tons of pollution every year.

According to Douglas Cooling and Heating, you can use a fan to keep the thermostat 4 degrees Fahrenheit higher than normal without reducing your comfort. This means you won't need to turn the AC on as often.

Having a few smart devices in your home can help your savings even more. For instance, there's no use in having the fan run in the summer if no one is home to feel that artificial breeze.

What everyone's saying

The commenters shared their appreciation for the tip and included some of their own.

One woman added that, while the switch in the original video went up and down, some may go from left to right.

To many of the over 175,000 viewers, this hack wasn't common knowledge. As one said, "I didn't know this … can't wait to try."

