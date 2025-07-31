Neighborhood stunned as residents use explosives to detonate refrigerator in front yard: 'Call 911'

"You could report them to the EPA it's [a] $25,000 fine for illegally venting refrigerant."

Most Americans enjoy a little pyrotechnics on the Fourth of July, but one celebration was fueled by more than fireworks. A viral video captured the moment a neighborhood was rocked by an explosion so intense that emergency services were notified.

The clip shows how one backyard celebration was shaken by the neighbors' attempt to detonate a refrigerator. The post exploded on Reddit, gaining more than 27,000 upvotes and over 3,000 comments.

Shrapnel from the blast is shown raining from the sky.

"And it's in our yard," the videographer laments in the video.

"Call 911," a second voice exclaims as the neighbors responsible for the blast celebrate the moment, seemingly unharmed.

What the video doesn't show is the panic that radiated from the blast site. The original poster clarified in a comment that provided wider context: "A Google Data Center located about half a mile away detected the explosion and the security team from Google called 911 to report it." Several others in the neighborhood also called 911.

In an edit to the comment, the Redditor explained that the second voice heard in the recording had pleaded with the neighbors leading up to the explosion not to go through with their plans, but "either they didn't hear her or they ignored her."

Aside from the harm that fireworks and their debris can cause to wildlife and the environment, including causing animals to die from the stress they create and sparking fires, the fridge adds another layer to this concern.

One comment further explains the harm done by the explosion: "If they didn't properly remove the refrigerant first (which let's be honest, they probably didn't), this is basically like detonating a climate bomb for simple entertainment."

Older models of refrigerators use a gas called Freon to keep cold. The U.S. banned the substance in 2020 for all new appliances; however, older ones still exist. The issue arises when this gas is disposed of improperly, such as in an explosion.

Another comment explained what Freon gas can do to the human body if inhaled: "The main problem … isn't that it's toxic … it displaces oxygen and because [freon is] typically heavier than oxygen wants to sink to the bottom of your lungs."

In addition to causing refrigerant poisoning, Freon and other similar refrigerants are extremely harmful to the environment when released, as they damage the ozone layer and contribute to the planet's overheating, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

"Assuming that still had refrigerant in it, you could report them to the EPA it's [a] $25,000 fine for illegally venting refrigerant," one comment elaborated.

Educating yourself on and discussing climate issues with friends, family, and neighbors when needed, and celebrating responsibly, will go a long way in protecting the environment and everyone who calls it home.

