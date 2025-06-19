Influencer shares clever method for reusing empty bottles: 'I absolutely love this'

If you have an elaborate skin care routine, packing for a flight can be difficult, time-consuming, and potentially wasteful.

For those who don't want to buy new travel-sized products, TikToker plantbasedbaby (@plantbased.baby) offered some advice on how to maintain your everyday skin care routine without buying more plastic.

The scoop

"I'm packing for a trip and I've been liking this," says Kelly of Mad Hippie Vitamin C Toning Mist, "but this bottle is rather bulky for travel."

In this video, she explains how she keeps a drawer full of TSA-approved-sized bottles for when she needs to make adjustments to her skin care routine.

She shows herself pouring a portion of the large toner into the travel-sized bottle before sealing it with an appropriate spray cap. Without any new purchases, she made a smaller bottle of her everyday toner for her trip.

"I always save and refill all of my travel skin care items. This will be a great addition," she added.

How it's helping

Buying travel-sized versions of your favorites can often mean buying more plastic that's tossed into the trash after a week or less of use.

This creator is offering a hack that is both a time- and money-saving solution for those who travel with a lot of toiletries or who often buy larger bottles. By encouraging consumers to use leftover smaller bottles instead of buying new travel sizes, they can avoid buying all-new skin care every time they travel.

If Kelly were to have purchased a travel-sized set from Mad Hippie, she would have had to spend an additional $40.

Currently, half of all plastic production is for single-use products, and only 9% of plastic is recycled. While it does look more aesthetic and it's common to see influencers share their matching sets with the idyllic backdrops on vacation, there's no need to buy new plastic when you can take a few minutes to refill the size bottle of your choice that you already own.

By reducing excess plastic waste, you can reduce overcrowding in our landfills. The next time you declutter your beauty products, it will benefit you to clean out a few TSA-approved sizes to set aside for your next vacation. For whatever does not fit your needs, you can always review your recycling options.

What everyone's saying

"This makes me feel better about never throwing away glass containers," one user commented.

"I absolutely love this! It's giving me more ideas to upcycle," another shared.

"This is so satisfying," a third chimed in.

