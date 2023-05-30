This company is promising customers the future of toilet paper — and its products are shockingly affordable

Reel toilet paper is made from bamboo, a fast-growing grass that is far more sustainable to produce quickly.

Toilet paper has been making the news lately, both because of its rapidly rising cost and because the industry that produces it is being exposed for its negative environmental impacts.

The combination of these two factors has led consumers to search for a more economically and environmentally sustainable toilet paper option.

The company Reel has been gaining traction as one such alternative to more traditional toilet paper brands.

What makes Reel toilet paper sustainable?

Reel toilet paper is not made from trees. Instead, it is made from bamboo, a fast-growing grass that is far more sustainable to produce quickly.

On top of that, Reel TP isn’t packaged or shipped with plastic, so you don’t have to contribute to the ever-growing mountain of plastic waste that’s filling up our oceans and landfills. The company wraps its toilet paper in 100% recyclable paper that is also biodegradable.

Also, although traditional toilet paper manufacturing has improved somewhat over the years, its bleaching processes can still release chlorine byproducts that are harmful to the environment. Reel produces its TP without using damaging chemicals, dyes, or fragrances.

How much does Reel toilet paper cost?

Reel toilet paper is more expensive than traditional toilet paper, but it is still affordable. The Reel mega rolls start at about $1.83 per roll in a one-time purchase of 24 rolls, with a lower price if you participate in the company’s subscription program. The price also drops to as little as $1.46 per roll if you buy the 48-roll pack instead of the standard 24-roll option (with prices subject to change).

What differentiates Reel from other toilet paper companies?

Reel is different from other toilet paper companies because it is so heavily focused on sustainability. Its toilet paper options are FSC-Certified — or Forest Stewardship Council Certified — which means that the materials used to make the TP are sourced in a responsible way and limit degradation of the world’s forests.

Besides the fact that the company clearly cares about its materials and not contributing to deforestation, Reel has also committed to reducing its environmental impact by offsetting the carbon pollution associated with its shipping.

