Resourceful crafter shares unusual yet effective way to organize home for free: 'Use what you pay for'

A Reddit user on r/Anticonsumption shared a unique way of reducing plastic waste while organizing their home projects.

They posted about their crafting hobby and how they use old plastic containers that store fruits and vegetables to organize their craft supplies, including sticks, clay and sculpting materials, jewelry, and stickers.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Use what you pay for!" they said in the post.

"I'm a chronic hobbyist and have more craft supplies than brain cells at this point," they wrote. "Plastic containers that originally held fruit and vegetables make the best organizers for this kind of stuff."

By reusing old containers instead of throwing them away, you could save hundreds of dollars a year. This person pointed out that they could've bought larger, fancier baskets or containers from a certain store, but they would have been hidden away in cupboards anyway.

"I do this! I really like the idea of the organizer they sell, and even though they are pretty, I find them wasteful when we have things we can repurpose," one user said.

"I love doing this with old makeup or skincare boxes too!!! I'm totally with you on this… 'broke behavior' to me would be spending money you don't have, on things you don't need, to impress people you don't know," someone else said.

Recycling and reducing plastic waste can not only help prevent plastic products from ending up in landfills and save you money but also help you declutter your home by cutting out items you don't need or use.

It doesn't have to be plastic, either. Anything from clothing to electronics to old books can be recycled or given away to organizations that can both keep them out of your home and make sure they find a new one.

Trashie and ThredUp are already changing the game and even offer rewards for donating clothes and other items that clutter your space.

Check out our guide to find out about more services that can help you declutter your home.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.