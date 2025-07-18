Mom shares amazing hack to make use of takeout condiment packets: 'I do this all the time'

Restaurants often include excessive condiment packets in take-out orders, which frequently result in unused packets being discarded into the garbage.

However, TikToker Allison (@everythinginplace) has an incredibly easy hack to cut down on condiment waste.

The scoop

Instead of tossing those extra condiment packets in the trash, Allison shared a video of what they do with them in reply to the comment, "I've never kept a condiment to go packet in my life." In the video, they show off their collection of condiment packages stored in the refrigerator.

In the caption, Allison wrote, "I still have this little bin and use condiment packages for my kid's lunches."

It's a genius hack, as it requires nothing more than hanging on to extra condiments until the next time you need them.

How it's helping

If you and your family often get take-out, then saving up the extra condiments means you'll likely no longer need to purchase them from the grocery store, saving you a few bucks on your monthly grocery bill. You'll also save a few minutes on grocery trips since you won't have to hunt down the exact condiment you need.

Reusing saved condiments for your kids' lunches (or even your own) can make packing these lunches a little easier, as well, as you'll no longer need to measure out enough of a condiment to fit a small reusable condiment cup.

Additionally, not tossing out those condiment packs immediately means you'll be helping the environment, as reducing the amount of waste your home creates will reduce crowding in already overcrowded landfills and protect our oceans from pollution. Many of the world's landfills are already facing overcrowding, which results in cities needing to find new places to dispose of residential garbage, and finding new locations isn't always an easy task.

Plus, the less waste in landfills, the fewer heat-trapping gases are released into the atmosphere, which can help cool our already overheated planet. Less waste also means a reduction in the leaching of chemicals and microplastics into the soil and water.

What everyone's saying

Most people thought this hack was terrific.

"That's an excellent idea!" wrote one TikTok user.

Another person commented, "I have not bought ketchup, mustard, ranch dressing, or mayonnaise in many years because I just use condiments from restaurants."

"I do this all the time. It's wasteful to just throw condiments and straws and cutlery," agreed one TikToker.

