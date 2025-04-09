Lawmakers press forward with controversial bill that may have big impact on grocery store shelves: 'We have our work cut out for us'

"The special interests have really ramped up their opposition."

New York is moving forward with a groundbreaking bill that could reduce plastic waste across the state.

The Packaging Reduction and Recycling Infrastructure Act would require high-revenue businesses to reduce plastic use by 30% within 12 years. After that, at least 75% of all packaging, including paper and cardboard, must be recycled.

The bill was initially intended to reach an Assembly vote in June 2024, but legislators ran out of time to push it through, reported lohud. Since then, "the special interests have really ramped up their opposition," said Judith Enck, the president of Beyond Plastic. "So, we have our work cut out for us this year."

As of 2024, 67% of New Yorkers supported the bill, according to Siena College research. Supporters hope that the bill will cut down on litter from single-use plastics that wind up in streets, parks, and waterways. It could also mean fewer toxic chemicals from plastics contaminating soil and water supplies.

Other states have advocated for similar waste-reducing legislation. A proposed law in New Jersey would prevent restaurants from providing single-use condiments and utensils with meals unless a customer asks for them. California lawmakers introduced a bill to ban disposable vapes.

But New York's plastic reduction bill has been met with some criticism, with 22% of residents opposing it. The primary concern is that it could be costly to businesses and, therefore, increase consumer costs, reported the Business Council of New York State Inc. Some also worry that the bill could impact the availability of everyday items.

Opposers have voiced support for alternatives.

The Business Council of New York State Inc. has publicly backed the Affordable Waste Reduction Act, which proposes a state-managed recycling program funded by companies using plastic materials. The goal is to make compliance simpler for businesses and reduce the massive investment that PRIAA would require.

"This approach strengthens New York's recycling infrastructure, keeps costs down for consumers, and supports a more sustainable future," said senator Monica R. Martinez, the bill's sponsor.

Regardless of the route New York decides to take, the state is on a good path toward reducing plastic and waste.

"It's past time the producers responsible for our excessive plastic waste take responsibility for its disposal," said senator Pete Harckham (@SenatorHarckhham) on X.

