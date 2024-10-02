  • Home Home

Woman shares the most energy-efficient way to do your laundry and prevent excess wear on your clothes: 'Great tips'

by Kelsey Kovner
Photo Credit: TikTok

There are a ton of great hacks out there for saving money on your monthly bills, from optimizing your thermostat settings to unplugging your energy vampires. One TikToker shared one more easy way to reduce your electricity usage. 

The scoop

Origin Energy (@originenergy) shares "energy hacks and explainers" with its followers on TikTok. Educating about how to save money and energy in day-to-day actions helps people make easy choices. One tip from Origin Energy explains how your laundry settings can impact energy usage. 

@originenergy Did you know this? 🧺 These tips can help you save energy the next time you're doing the laundry. #energyhacks #energysavingtips #energysaving #lifehacks #helpfultips ♬ Dance You Outta My Head - Cat Janice

In the TikTok video, the narrator explains that "about 90% of the energy used by your washing machine goes toward heating the water, so washing in cold water is the most energy-efficient way to do your washing." 

They recommend using cold water to wash, as it not only saves energy but can also extend the life of your clothes. Additionally, if you need to dry things, adding on a spin cycle can extract as much water as possible, making it slightly easier for the dryer to dry your clothes. 

How it's working

Your washer and dryer are among the appliances in your home that regularly use the most energy. Using tips like this can help save you money and reduce your energy usage. By switching to cold water, many households can save $250 annually

This tip is just one of many things you can do around your home to reduce your carbon footprint and save money. While choosing cold water is free, you can invest a little to make a few other changes.

Purchasing a smart thermostat and other smart tools can help automate certain mechanisms in your home, which can save around $100 a year and may be eligible for rebates from your energy distributor. 

Weatherizing your home will take a little time but can keep down both your heating and cooling costs and add $300 a year to your energy savings.  

What people are saying

Folks in the comments were happy to learn this helpful tip. 

"Thank you," one person commented.

Another commenter wrote: "Great tips!"

One person said, "if I do all cold [my machine] will [need] a drum clean cycle done after about 15 washes."

