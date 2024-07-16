Homeowner shares simple tip that could help you save big on energy bills: 'There's a way to get around that'

"About 20% of your bill is probably coming from the time you're not using your electronics."

Have you heard of energy vampires? And no, we're not talking about people who drain the energy from a room. Energy vampires are electronics around your home that suck power even when not in use.

One TikToker shared some great tips that can help slay these suckers and save money on your energy bill.

The scoop

Arjay Reddy (@arjayreddy) is a TikToker who shares tips and tricks for how to save money in many aspects of life. In one clip, he shares a suggestion to deal with a high electricity bill.

"There's a way to get around that," Arjay says, explaining that "about 20% of your bill is probably coming from the time you're not using your electronics … most devices suck a lot of electricity when they're not in use."

Arjay goes on to say that this "vampire power" can be curbed by using smart plugs, LED lights, and unplugging your devices when they are not in use. While tips like this seem simple, they do have a lot of merit, and your savings can add up.

How it's working

Vampire energy is an unfortunate reality when it comes to using electricity around your home. Many appliances and devices suck power while not in use. The U.S. Department of Energy has a page laying out some of the biggest culprits.

It says, "​​an appliance constantly taking in 1 watt of electrical current is equivalent to 9kWh [killowatt-hours] per year, adding up to $1 in annual costs (basically $1/watt/annual). Considering how many appliances are used in an average household, costs can quickly add up to $100-200 a year."

Smart plugs are one way to help keep your energy bill down by automating when your electronics are utilizing power, as explained by the New York Times. Check out our smart home guide to learn more about all the ways to upgrade your home.

The NRDC claims that energy vampires are costing Americans $19 billion a year, which comes to around $165 per household, on average.

What people are saying

One Wired writer tested the energy vampire theory and shaved a significant amount on their monthly bill. "My electricity bill dropped by $38 the next month and $30 the month after, shaving about a third off what I typically paid. While that is impressive, my tiny home is just a blip on the map."

A commenter on the TikTok video seemed to think saving money this way was a bright idea, replying with three lightbulb emojis.

Saving money is great, but curbing energy usage is also helpful to the planet. Earthday found that the average wasted energy from vampire energy produces planet-warming air pollution equivalent to 15 million cars.

Every little bit helps when it comes to cooling down the planet.

