Expert reveals simple hack to save money on electric bills this summer: 'Amazing advice'

It's a common misconception that frequently turning your air conditioner on and off lowers your power consumption. In fact, while you might be keeping energy moderation and electric savings in mind, the result is actually the opposite.

The scoop

TikTok user Dj Lost One (@djlostone) recently shared his discovery that, surprising as it may seem, setting your thermostat to a constant temperature and keeping it running saves you more on electricity than switching your AC on and off.

"The reason for this is because when you're turning the air constantly up and down, on and off, you're just wasting an excess of electricity when you turn on the AC," he explains.

In his video, he reported that when testing this out for himself and acclimating to a higher default temperature, he managed to save around $20 per day by making this simple switch, though the benefits would remain even if you aren't able to handle a higher normal temperature.

The New York Times' Wirecutter team backed this up in a 2024 article, too, saying that "the most efficient way to keep your home cool and the bills low is to leave the AC running — ideally with the temperature turned up toward the upper 70s."

The only time this doesn't really apply is when it won't be hot outside. In that case, leave the AC off entirely for entire days when it isn't needed. But if it's a day that will need it, keep it on.

How it's helping

Let's face it — keeping a stable temperature throughout the summer probably makes for a more comfortable home, anyway. Your surroundings take a little while to adjust to the temperature you set on your thermostat, so turning off the AC when you briefly head out in triple-digit weather might make for a sweltering return.

Since it's often the more economical choice, you don't have to fret about overusing electricity. Of course, the details depend on your specific circumstances and local temperatures.

"Every time the air conditioner starts up, it uses more power to reach your desired temperature," noted one Neighborhood Plumbing article. "This constant cycling can lead to higher energy bills and negate any potential savings you might expect from turning the AC off when you leave the house."

Meanwhile, cutting down your electricity consumption has major environmental perks, since the fuel used to power outdated HVAC systems is a significant contributor to residential carbon pollution.

By decreasing your energy usage, you're making your home more sustainable and helping combat our warming climate and its wide-ranging effects, from modified weather patterns to food and health insecurities.

Other ways to cut down on your home electricity use include upgrading your HVAC system or installing solar panels.

In particular, solar panels can bring your utility bills close to zero. If you're unsure of how to get started, sites like EnergySage can help you find local solar services and save up to $10,000 on installation.

What everyone's saying

Responses to the original TikTok post were overall enthused by the surprising insight.

"Im an hvac technician and I can confirm this," one user commented.

"This is amazing advice! Thank you!" wrote another.

