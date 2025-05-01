Need a new HVAC? You can snag $8,000 in government incentives to upgrade

Warmer temperatures are just around the corner, which means that many people across the United States will be cranking up their air conditioners.

But for those who want to use less energy while cooling (or heating) their home and spend less each month in doing so, you may be able to save thousands of dollars, courtesy of the government.

The scoop

Heat pumps have become — pardon the pun — one of the hottest items in HVAC tech. These systems effectively heat and cool your home in a cheaper and more efficient manner than traditional furnaces and air conditioners.

And thanks to funding available through the Inflation Reduction Act, these systems can come at a deep discount.



💡Save thousands with a heat pump

A heat pump can save you thousands of dollars in heating and cooling costs — but first you have to find the right installer at the right price. Use EnergySage's free tool today to find local options, compare prices, and see how much you can save. GET QUOTES

The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here.

One difficulty with these systems can be finding the right installer. Fortunately, many helpful tools exist, such as EnergySage's heat pump marketplace. Mitsubishi can also connect you with trained professionals in its trusted network who will help you install an efficient HVAC.

And thanks to tax credits and rebates available through the Inflation Reduction Act, that price may be lower than you'd first expect. Qualified buyers can save up to $8,000 on upfront costs, thanks to a federal tax credit and various state rebates.

But those savings may be gone soon. The Trump administration says it wants to end many of the IRA's eco-friendly tax credits and rebates, although that would require congressional approval. Acting fast now could help you save thousands.

How it's helping

HVAC systems are among the biggest polluters in a home. Heating a home accounts for nearly 30% of a homeowner's energy bill, and studies have found that air conditioning is responsible for about 3% of planet-warming pollution.

Installing a heat pump can help with that. Instead of burning dirty energy, these systems use heat from outside and electricity to pump that air through your house, outperforming traditional HVACs in efficiency.

An analysis by the University of California, Davis' Western Cooling Efficiency Center found that switching from a natural gas furnace to a heat pump could reduce the average home's carbon pollution output by as much as 53% over 15 years.

And the U.S. Department of Energy estimates that switching to the right heat pump could save the average homeowner hundreds of dollars annually on energy costs — sometimes as much as $1,500.

What everyone's saying

If you're still on the fence about making the switch to a heat pump, checking out the rave reviews on social media may help.

In particular, the r/heatpumps subreddit is full of helpful advice from people who have heat pumps, with many calling it an easy choice.

"In October 2023, I replaced a natural gas furnace with a heat pump," one Redditor wrote. "… Last winter, my overall gas bill was $424. This winter, my overall gas bill was $208. So my gas bill went down $216."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.