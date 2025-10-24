Photographer shares surprising way to reuse object that usually gets thrown away: 'Eager to try this'

Once certain items have served their primary purpose, many people struggle to find any further use for them. This can lead to a number of items being thrown away without much thought.

However, as demonstrated by one clever photographer, there are a million ways to give something another purpose.

While posting to r/ZeroWaste, the Redditor showed off how they were able to turn a discarded film case into a nifty little picture frame.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

In the post, the Redditor shared a few photos of the film case. They turned a small piece of plastic waste into a charming addition to their book case. And the DIY process was very straightforward.

"Realized there's a fairly obvious way to reuse the plastic case that instax film comes in — as a picture frame!" exclaimed the Redditor. "Bonus is that the case is rather deep, so you could even do a mini shadow box with it."

As noted by a recent U.N. report, it's estimated that over 400 million tons is produced around the globe each year. Unfortunately, a large portion of that plastic is not properly recycled, ending up in our landfills or as litter.

Discarded plastic sits for centuries until outside forces wear it down and break it into microplastics. These tiny particles of plastic can be ingested by animals and also accumulate in the soil.

This can affect wildlife health and plant growth. Those negative effects can eventually make their way up the food chain to the human population.

By repurposing ordinary household items, we can not only limit the spread of microplastics, but we can reduce our need for new plastic production. This can help cut down our reliance on planet-heating fossil fuels.

One user in the comments appeared to be impressed with the original poster's commitment to producing zero waste.

"I use the Polaroid 600 film. Eager to try this," they wrote.

