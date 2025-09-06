Resident shares incredible before-and-after photos of yard transformation: 'Makes me so happy'

Though it can take a lot of time and effort, transforming an outdoor area into your own personal conservation space can certainly make that hard work worth it.

One Redditor had the opportunity to turn a blank slate into a wildlife habitat they could take pride in. And after testing the extent of their patience, they were rewarded. They took to r/NativePlantGardening to share photos of their yard, which was years in the making.

"Started this garden in 2018 when I moved into my apartment and the landlady let me have full control over the yard after it was too shady for grass to grow," the original poster noted. "Seven years of tree trimming, weeding, seeding, planting, observing, and researching later, and my yard has become almost completely autonomous this year besides a bit of pruning by me here and there."

The poster documented over 500 plant, insect, microscopic, and animal species throughout the yard. While they acknowledged it hadn't all been sunshine and rainbows, they felt good being part of a larger community. "This page makes me so happy to see all the gardens/habitats and just thought I'd share mine as well," the Redditor added.

Cultivating native plants can encourage wildlife by providing essential resources such as food and shelter. In many cases, native plants are specially tuned in to support ecosystems and specific relationships that are vital for a healthy food chain. By offering diverse native plants that produce these resources, yards are able to become vital habitats.

Native plants can also save you a bundle of money by reducing the costs for water, fertilizers, pesticides, and maintenance. Since the plants are adapted to local conditions, they often require less upkeep. This can prevent erosion and improve soil conditions around your yard.

Users were impressed with the hard work and dedication of the original poster.

"Genuinely one of the best small urban gardens I've seen," one wrote.

"What a dream," another noted.

"So pretty!" a third exclaimed.

