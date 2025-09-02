Officials offer residents cash rebates for key landscaping projects: 'I urge people to plant'

Thousands of residents will be able to take advantage.

Officials in Western Australia are taking giant steps to help replace the local tree population following the infestation of a harmful invasive species.

As reported by the West Australian, government officials have enacted two eco-friendly programs aimed at replenishing the tree population throughout Western Australia. First announced in August 2024, the State Government's WA Tree Recovery Program aims to combat the harm that the polyphagous shot hole borer has caused to many trees across the state.

The polyphagous shot hole borer is an invasive pest that burrows into trees and cultivates a fungus, leading to vascular disruption and eventually tree death. After a biosecurity response viewed eradication as the best course of action, officials have now turned to management and containment of affected trees. This has since been followed by a statewide initiative designed to replace what the polyphagous shot hole borer has taken away.

Running through 2029, the Department of Water and Environmental Regulation's Treebate program offers rebates of up to $150 to residents who buy and plant a native tree. Up to 10,000 residents will be able to take advantage of the program while helping boost the tree population across Western Australia.

Planting native trees can go a long way in supporting local ecosystems. Not only can they provide essential food and habitat for wildlife, but they can also reduce landscape maintenance by requiring less water, fertilizer, and pesticides due to their ability to adapt to local climates and soils. Native trees are able to grow deeper root systems that allow them to better absorb water and tolerate drought conditions.

Gardening expert Sabrina Hahn also explained that by replanting a number of beneficial trees, residents can help protect wildlife in vulnerable habitats.

"I urge people to plant trees that contribute to increasing biodiversity in urban areas and help save our magnificent cockatoos from extinction," Hahn said.

The horticulturist also noted a number of trees that specifically benefit the cockatoo, including the macadamia tree, Eucalyptus todtiana, and Banksia speciosa.

