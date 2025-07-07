  • Home Home

Homeowner shares creative hack to quickly start wood fires: 'Works great so far'

"I made my first fire starters this year."

by Kristen Carr
"I made my first fire starters this year."

Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

In a Reddit forum dedicated to woodstove usage, one homeowner shared a creative hack for using household items that would otherwise become waste to start fires.

"I do this," another Redditor shared.

The scoop

The homeowner shared that they save toilet paper rolls and stuff dryer lint into them to help start their fires.

Although some Redditors were concerned about the safety of burning dryer lint because most clothes are made with synthetic fibers that can contain plastics and toxic chemicals and could pose a health concern, especially when burned, many commenters were excited about the method and shared their own methods for starting fires.

How it's helping

Whenever we can reuse, repurpose, or recycle something, it is beneficial to the environment. Giving items a longer lifespan helps keep them out of landfills, where they can contribute to air, soil, and water pollution.

One of the major concerns with landfills is the leaching of harmful chemicals such as PFAS, or "forever chemicals," into the environment. Instead of breaking down, these toxic chemicals persist in nature, making them more likely to contaminate local water supplies and pose serious health risks for wildlife and humans.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Landfills are also a major contributor to air pollution, releasing methane gas that can contribute to the warming of the planet. When organic waste decomposes without oxygen, methane is generated, impacting air quality.

Whenever we can find an alternative to disposing of objects into landfills, it helps the environment. 

What everyone's saying

Many Redditors were excited about the original poster's idea for reusing empty toilet paper rolls that often end up unused and discarded into landfills. They also shared their own ideas.

"I made my first fire starters this year out of old egg cartons stuffed with shredded penny saver flyers and added bees wax to each. Works great so far," one shared.

What supplies do you keep on hand in case of a blackout?

Just a flashlight 🔦

A few camping lanterns 😎

A full-on emergency kit 🆘

I don't have anything 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Another said: "Good tip. Thanks."

The OP asked if anyone does what they described and found that they had inspired action.

One Redditor said: "Yes, now I do, after reading this."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x