Passerby thrilled after finding high-end item for free on side of road: 'This is one of the best'

A Redditor posted a photo of a vintage mid-century modern Lane dresser that they found discarded on the side of the road.

"This is one of the best 'had to go grab it' posts I have ever seen on this sub … or any for that matter," declared one commenter.

The original poster picked up the dresser with their tractor to bring it home. Aside from a couple of scratches, the dresser seemed to be in excellent condition. Similar pieces sell for hundreds — if not thousands — of dollars on resale websites.

The saying "one man's trash is another man's treasure" rings true.

Picking up free items from the side of the road is a great way to save money on everyday necessities and can also result in the discovery of rare and valuable items, like this vintage dresser.

Ready-to-use items can be found, but so can those that need refurbishment. A valuable furniture piece can be made like-new with just a little work.





Meanwhile, repurposing or upcycling an item, like turning the drawer units of an old, discarded desk into garage storage, can breathe new life into discarded items.

The same can be said of thrift store finds.

By obtaining items for little or no money, people can give their bank accounts some breathing room. Cash can even be made by restoring, repurposing, and upcycling second-hand items and selling them at a profit.

In addition to saving money, repurposing discarded items or thrift store purchases helps save the planet. By giving items a second life rather than discarding them, we can help reduce planet-warming pollution from landfill waste.

Using second-hand items also eases demand for new products, thereby deterring companies from manufacturing new ones. This can also reduce air pollution and solid waste associated with the fashion, furniture, and consumer goods industries.

Thrifting and picking up discarded items is a win for you and for the planet.

Redditors expressed surprise and envy over the original poster's find.

"Now this is the quality posting I come here for," said one Redditor.

"What side of the roads are y'all walking along?" inquired another, jokingly.

One commenter simply admitted that they were "Definitely jelly."

