"We have to find out how much the HOAs and their stupid regulations contribute."

One Florida homeowners association sure takes its enforcement actions seriously.

Shared to Reddit's r/S***AmericansSay community, the post features a headline about Venice, Florida, resident Denise Wuetcher, who received a shocking $2,500 fine for installing a clothesline in her backyard.

Per the accompanying Fox 13 News coverage in the photo, Wuetcher simply wanted to use natural sunlight to dry laundry in her own garden.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"How do they enforce these mad rules over other people's property?" asked one incredulous commenter.

HOAs across the nation have been caught preventing homeowners from making money-saving, eco-friendly updates to their homes in recent years. These restrictions often include rooftop solar panels, native plant lawns, and other sustainable improvements.

Stalling such progress is a burden to both homeowners and the environment, forcing residents to rely on energy-intensive appliances like electric dryers that drive up utility bills and increasing pollution levels from power plants.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

Air-drying your clothes outside eliminates electricity costs entirely, potentially saving over $2,000 over the lifetime of a drying unit, per the University of Michigan. Doing so also reduces wear and tear from mechanical dryers, saving money in the clothes budget as well.

Line-drying also prevents hundreds of pounds of carbon pollution annually that would be produced from consistently powering electric dryers.

The comments section was chock-full of fellow Redditors questioning the power that an HOA can wield.

"I've read that in some places they specifically choose your cable/internet provider and package too," noted one person.

Another commenter highlighted the broader environmental impact: "To spread clothesline anew across the USA would have a good ecological impact tho."

Another added: "And kitchen gardens instead of manicured lawns! We have to find out how much the HOAs and their stupid regulations contribute to the global climate [crisis]."

Homeowners facing similarly sticky restrictions can work with their HOA to change established rules, particularly regarding eco-friendly updates that ultimately benefit residents and the planet alike.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.