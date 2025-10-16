Homeowner dumbfounded after getting bizarre rejection from HOA: 'Has to be satire'

Commenters advised the homeowner to make sure they document what the HOA said.

A distressed homeowner took to the r/legaladvice subreddit to recount an incident involving her HOA denying her request to install money-saving solar panels for a bizarre reason.

"My HOA recently denied our request to add solar to our house based on aesthetic reasons," the homeowner outlines in the post.

However, the Indiana General Assembly passed House Enrolled Act 1196 in 2022 to protect residents wanting to install solar panels by placing limits on the reasons HOAs can give for denying installation requests, outlining that they can only enforce "reasonable restrictions" as opposed to banning them outright.

"Indiana has a law forbidding this, which I also included in my request, as I didn't expect board members to know all of the laws. One board member told me they denied my request solely because I mentioned the law," the OP explained in the post, making the situation even more bizarre.

"Please tell me you have 'I denied it because you mentioned the law' in writing. Has to be satire," one commenter replied to the post.

Several other commenters advised the homeowner to make sure they document what the HOA said so they can put it in writing and use it officially in the following proceedings.

When it comes to making eco-friendly home upgrades, HOAs are unfortunately notorious for denying homeowners' requests for one reason or another. The more restrictive the rules, the more homeowners tend to suffer the consequences of rising energy costs.

Understanding your HOA's bylaws and presenting copies and receipts to stake your claim is a great way to push for real change in your community. These can often be found on either your HOA's website or your state's corporation commission website.

Solar panels, in particular, are a fantastic home installation because they can often help bring the cost of energy down to or near $0. For those considering the switch, EnergySage offers a free service that allows you to easily compare quotes in your area from vetted local installers and save up to $10,000 on your first installation.

If the upfront investment is too high, however, Palmetto's LightReach program offers solar panel leasing that allows users to install panels and lock in energy rate savings with no money down.

Going solar can also help lower the cost of other ​​money-saving electric home appliances, such as heat pumps. Mitsubishi can help you find the right affordable option for your home.

