New study reveals one simple way to slash your electric bill: 'How much could you save?'

If your clothes dryer disappeared tomorrow, could you live without it? For most Americans, the answer might be no. But researchers at the University of Michigan say it's time to reconsider that dependency.

Their new study suggests that hanging your laundry to dry, even part of the time, could be one of the easiest ways to save cash and lower your carbon pollution, according to a university media release.

What is air-drying laundry?

Air-drying simply means letting your clothes dry naturally — no machine, no gas, no electricity. You can use a backyard clothesline, a foldable rack, or even a shower rod. While it may feel old-fashioned or inconvenient, this low-tech method is common around the world, and it is starting to get a second look for its climate-friendly perks.

Why air-drying matters right now

The main reason to rethink your dryer habits comes down to energy use. Clothes dryers are among the most energy-intensive home appliances.

According to the researchers, household dryers account for about 3% of the residential energy use in the U.S., costing over $7 billion a year and producing the equivalent of 27 million tons of carbon pollution annually. For comparison, dryers use six times more energy than washing machines.

Despite these numbers, more than 80% of U.S. households own a dryer. In countries such as South Korea, that figure is under 30%.

"We know dryers consume a lot of energy," said Zhu Zhu, lead author of the study. "So what if you used line-drying instead? How much could you save? How many CO2 emissions could you avoid?"

The answers were significant. Zhu, under the guidance of professor Shelie Miller of the University of Michigan School for Environment and Sustainability, found that 100% line-drying could save a household at least $2,100 over the life of a dryer and cut more than 3 tons of carbon pollution.

How air-drying helps cut emissions and save money

One surprising finding from the study: Even partial line-drying (alternating between air-drying and machine use) was more cost-effective and climate-friendly than upgrading to a more efficient dryer.

"We tend to focus on technological improvements, but a lot of the time, behavioral changes can have larger impacts," said Miller. "If we are going to tackle climate change, we have to think about both cultural and technical solutions."

The impact of dryers isn't equal across the board. The study showed that the environmental cost of running a dryer varies depending on where you live. In some places, switching from a gas dryer to electric could reduce emissions by over 90%, while in others, it increased emissions by more than 220%. So while cleaner energy is part of the equation, air-drying is an immediate, low-cost solution anyone can use.

Yes, you can do it — even without a backyard

Not everyone has the time or space to air-dry every load of laundry. But the researchers say even small changes help. Running your dryer at night during off-peak hours, for example, can reduce emissions by about 8%.

Air-drying doesn't require a lot of space or perfect weather, either. "You don't need a big balcony or a huge backyard," said Zhu. "Based on my personal experience, you have more capacity than you imagine."

As Miller put it, the most climate-friendly action might be the one you don't take: "The lowest carbon option is always the thing that you don't do." In this case, that's skipping the spin cycle.

