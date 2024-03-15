Divisive debate starts online about the marketing of vegan leather and what it actually is: 'Good luck squaring this circle'

Regardless of which side of the debate you are on, it is important to understand how your choices as a consumer can shape industry practices.

A casual argument between friends on Reddit about vegan leather versus traditional leather caught the attention of folks everywhere. This debate is a reflection of a bigger issue we all face: how to make ethical choices while considering the environment.

The original post within the r/Anticonsumption subreddit questioned whether fake leather made from plastics, often called vegan leather, is actually better for the environment than real leather.

The person posting argued that even though vegan leather doesn't use animal products, it still harms the environment because it's made from plastic, which doesn't break down and can pollute oceans and hurt animals.

They also mentioned that other options, including cork and cactus leather, still contain plastic in the coating of the material and cause pollution. Finally, they shared that there are sustainable ways to make leather, as practiced by Indigenous communities.

The friend of the poster disagreed and said that vegan leather was still a better choice because it doesn't involve the use of animals or require massive energy consumption throughout the process.

They conceded that there are problems with vegan leather products, including that they don't last long and are made from plastic. However, they thought that new kinds of vegan leather made from plants could be a good solution because they do not harm animals.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Regardless of which side of the debate you are on, it is important to understand how your choices as a consumer can shape industry practices. Every purchase we make sends a message to businesses about what we value. When we choose products that are environmentally friendly, we're not just reducing our own waste, we're also encouraging companies to adopt more sustainable practices.

By supporting brands that prioritize sustainability, we help create a demand for green products, which can lead to changes across industries. For example, when we opt for items with less packaging or choose companies that use clean energy, we're voting with our wallets for a cleaner future. It's a powerful way to push for change, as companies often respond to consumer demand by re-evaluating their methods and materials to be more eco-conscious.

The Reddit post sparked a flurry of reactions, reflecting the diverse perspectives on the topic.

"Environmental damage from plastic production vs environmental damage from factory agriculture + animal suffering.... good luck squaring this circle," one commenter said.

Another commenter shared a potential compromise: "Second hand leather is the best! Doesn't financially support cruelty to animals and is even better for the environment than new leather or synthetic leather."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.