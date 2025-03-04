Vehicle owner makes shocking discovery when going through car's security footage: 'Do not be forgiving about this'

A Tesla owner sought advice after their new car was keyed by an apparent USPS employee. Fortunately, they had video evidence of the crime and the very game r/TeslaModelY subreddit to advise them on how to ensure the perpetrator faced justice.

The Model Y driver said that while going through their car's security video, they spotted the USPS employee keying their car on two occasions. They said they knew the man's car plate number and home address, and they even got a shot of their face. The incidents happened when they were in a public parking spot without time limits, per the OP.

Photo Credit: Reddit

They noted they'd be going to their local Massachusetts police station but wanted to hear the community's thoughts on further steps. One Redditor called their case a "slam dunk."

Others jumped in with a slew of good ideas. The first one was to file a police report for destruction of property. Other users noted that pushing for it to be a felony would be critical if they wanted the man to lose his job, as they suggested that, since it was a federal job, the offender could get their job back along with back pay afterward.

Another option was a civil suit, which was discouraged by some users as it would be a pain, not to mention time-consuming. They suggested a small claims court instead.

A knowledgeable poster presented even more options. First was to file a hotline complaint with the body that oversees the USPS, the Office of Inspector General. Next, to elevate matters, they suggested the OP contact their U.S. Senator and Representative offices to make sure their complaint got attention. Lastly, they suggested sending it to local TV as a story idea that could get traction on a slow news day.

Whichever route the OP goes, they are far from alone in experiencing anti-EV actions that also include charging station vandalism and "rolling coal." These menacing actions can turn drivers away from switching to an EV, which is a net positive for the planet, even as some parts of EV production, like mining, are imperfect.

Wider EV adoption can help lower dirty energy reliance, reduce air pollution, and slow the warming of the planet.

Users were frustrated that the OP had to deal with such blatant crimes.

"Make him learn his lesson," one wrote. "Do not be forgiving about this."

"Terrible to willfully damage someone else's property," another added.

