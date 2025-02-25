Home cook learns money-saving trick to put old kitchen towels to good use: 'They're really great'

You can make a profit when decluttering, too, if you know where to look.

One Redditor went to r/Anticonsumption for advice on what to do with old towels.

The post explained that the old kitchen and bathroom towels "don't have holes or anything, just stained and fraying." The OP was hoping for some direction on where to donate the towels so that they could be reused.

Later in the comments, after being called out for not understanding the idea behind anticonsumption, the OP responded, "As a personal preference I don't want to use stained towels in my kitchen. I was hoping I could find a second use for them somewhere."

The community was quick with answers and ideas on how to give the towels a new purpose.

"I think pet shelters take stuff like this. Maybe call around your area," one comment suggested.

"I like to cut mine up into smaller squares to use as rags. They're really great for absorbing things, and I can always clean them in the laundry. Not to mention they're an instant matching set, because they'll all be the same color," offered another.

"You can also make rugs out of them," wrote a third.

These are all amazing ideas that save money, reduce waste, and prevent items from entering landfills. Upcycling, repurposing, recycling, and mending what you already have is a genius way to reuse what you already paid for instead of buying something new — and who doesn't love more money in their pockets?

All of these methods help cool our planet by keeping products out of landfills. According to the EPA, landfills are the third-largest source of human-created methane pollution in the United States, accounting for 14.4% — the equivalent of more than 24 million gas-guzzling cars driven for an entire year. Methane is a greenhouse gas that is 28 times more potent than carbon, per the EPA. This is why it's so important to remember that every little bit really does make a difference.

You can also make a profit when decluttering, too, if you know where to look. Several name-brand outlets like North Face and Levi's will give you store credit for returning old items. Got Sneakers will pay you for your old shoes. Trashie's Take Back Bag program will give you rewards in exchange for bags of recyclable textiles. Explore what makes the most sense for you.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.







