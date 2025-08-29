DIYer shares photos after making creative use of old drink cartons: 'I love this idea'

Creativity and sustainability collide as a skilled upcycler shared their clever DIY hack in Reddit's r/upcycling community.

The original poster turned used drink cartons — such as coconut water and oat milk containers — into handy, closable boxes perfect for storing stickers, beads, and charms. This upcycle hack offers some practical organization while reducing waste and saving money.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Why shell out for new storage when there's free materials sitting right in your recycle bin? Repurposing cartons means no added purchases for organization containers. Just clean, cut, and decorate, and you've got personalized boxes at zero or minimal cost. Over time, these tiny savings can really add up.

The community really saw the potential in this hack.

One commenter exclaimed: "That is so creative. I love this idea!!"

"Good idea," another Redditor said. "I will try it for storing odd and ends in the workshop."

Upcycling is beneficial for the environment, too. Instead of tossing cartons into recycling — which can sometimes end up in landfills anyway — upcycling keeps reusables out of waste streams and gives them a second life at home.

While recycling is important, it often requires significant energy, water, and transportation to break materials down and reprocess them. Upcycling skips that resource-intensive step entirely.

By reusing packaging, you prevent the creation of new goods as well as the pollution tied to their production, keep waste out of landfills, and reduce pollution from recycling facilities.

Need more creative ideas? Another commenter shared that the cartons "would make great gift boxes!"

Beyond financial and environmental benefits, this hack can add a little charm and personalization to your space — they're functional, cute, and meaningful. So, next time you finish your coconut water or oat milk, pause before recycling: Could this carton become your next crafty, cost-saving organizer?

