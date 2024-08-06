Dad shares 'all-time favorite' hack to make use of empty drink cartons: 'That is a unique and brilliant hack'

Mason jars are endlessly versatile — you can keep berries fresh, pack a snack, or even grow sprouts. This hack will give you an easy pourable container using your glass jar.

The scoop

Jeff and Lauren Show (@JeffandLaurenShow) share their life and family on YouTube, from cooking and cleaning to toys for the kids. In one short, they show how you can pair a mason jar with an empty drink carton to make a vessel with a spout.

The clip starts with a glass mason jar with a traditional top, filled with rice. The creator then removes the top and shows how you can cut the spout off a drink carton to fit perfectly under the band of the original top. This cardboard piece is secured and creates an easy way to pour with much less risk of spilling. The clip is captioned "Jeff's all-time favorite hack."

How it's working

Tips like this are great for helping us reuse items around the home. This can save you money on new containers, and it helps keep more trash out of the landfill. As our guide says: "It'll almost always be cheaper and easier to reuse your old stuff than to go out and buy new things you don't need."

If you try out this hack, don't forget to recycle the rest of your drink carton. Check with your local service, but many places accept these once they have been rinsed out. Treehugger explains, "simply empty the container, rinse it out, and put it in your recycling bin. No need to crush the container, especially because in some places this actually slows down the recycling process."

The Environmental Protection Agency website reports some good news when it comes to recycling. "The Recycling Economic Information (REI) Report found that, in a single year, recycling and reuse activities in the United States accounted for 757,000 jobs, $36.6 billion in wages and $6.7 billion in tax revenues."

What people are saying

Commenters loved the YouTube tip. One person wrote: "That is the only hack I have seen that is useful, easy, and makes sense, thank you!"

Someone else said: "Omg, that is a unique and brilliant hack! Useful for so many bulk goodies. Thank you!"

Another follower commented, "You've just changed my life!"

We love to see all the creative ways people repurpose and reuse stuff around their homes!

