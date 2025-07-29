Newlywed transforms $5 yard sale find into sentimental keepsake: 'Such a brilliant idea'

You can truly find amazing things at yard sales. Just because someone is selling it doesn't mean it's useless. It simply means someone is moving or decluttering. You can give the item a new home, as this Redditor did, and even transform it into something new.

The Redditor posted images in the "r/upcycling" subreddit of the evolution of a window frame that they bought from a yard sale for $5. They turned it into a frame for wedding photos.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The first image shows the window frame in its original form. Slide to the next one, and it's been painted white. Next, they added the backing to it for the photos before painting it green. Then, they added the pictures.

The last image shows the final product alongside their besom.

"I painted it, added toothed brackets to hold it up, then taped my favorite wedding photos into it. I also installed our wedding Besom above it," the original poster said.

Picture frames that look like this DIY one can be expensive in stores, so not only did this newlywed save money, but they also created a unique display for their photos that fits right in with the aesthetic of their home.

The Redditor also saved this item from being discarded in a landfill. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, 292.4 million tons of municipal waste were generated in 2018 alone. That's equal to 4.9 pounds per person per day. And just think, all the window frame needed was upcycling to appear new again. It would have been such a waste if it ended up in the trash.

This Redditor's yard sale find isn't uncommon, either. For example, one person found a sterling silver necklace with a green stone pendant at a yard sale for $2. Sterling silver can retail for around $50.

Someone else found a $300 Le Creuset Dutch oven for $10 at another yard sale. So, you never know what you're going to find.

Redditors were pretty impressed with the newlywed's revamped yard sale find.

One user said, "That is such a brilliant idea."

Another user commented, "It looks lovely and the shade of green you chose is perfect!"

