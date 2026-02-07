Homeowner reveals how they slashed their 90-year-old house's energy bills by $2,600 a year: 'Consuming far less from the grid'

"It is one of our best purchases."

Homeowners are struggling with rising energy prices, which are taking a heavy toll on their finances. In the U.S. and across the pond, homeowners are finding alternative ways to slash their utility costs.

One Redditor shared on r/ukheatpumps how they managed to save £2,000 a year with their heat pump (roughly $2,600).

"That's where I'm getting the £2k referred to in the title - I accept this is a bit unfair as it excludes the costs of the hardware, but it's correct that I'm consuming far less from the grid than I ever did before thanks to my solar and heat pump," OP explained.

The scoop

The original poster described their house as a "1930s semi" in Glasgow, United Kingdom. At around 90 years old, it didn't have modern energy-efficient features — that changed when they installed solar panels in 2023 and a heat pump in 2024.





They compared their past costs, highlighting that their last bill before installing solar would today cost £224 monthly (approx. $300). Their current setup is £9 (~$12) cheaper per month and, after paying off their interest-free loans, the costs will be £157 cheaper per month (~$211).

How it's helping

Thanks to their solar and heat pump setup, the homeowner has been enjoying "substantial cost savings and better comfort." Despite the high initial costs, they're also no longer dependent on the gas grid. If you're looking to make the switch, TCD's HVAC Explorer can guide you through all available options and save up to 50% on new, energy-efficient systems.

Upgrading your heating and cooling system is a big decision, but it's one of the best things you can do for your home. Heat pumps don't just cool and heat your home. They can also help you save up to $370 annually — potentially more (closer to $1,000 even) if you switch from inefficient systems using fuel oil or propane, Rewiring America reported.

This comes as good news in the face of skyrocketing utility bills. Per the U.S. Energy Information Administration, electricity prices in the country continued to increase in 2025 and are expected to outpace inflation in 2026.

And because heat pumps extract and transfer heat, unlike traditional boilers that use crude oil and diesel, they can reduce pollution and cut reliance on non-renewable energy sources like gas and coal.

Smart upgrades that slash monthly bills

Like the OP, you too can make smart upgrades to your home to make it more energy efficient.

What everyone's saying

Some Redditors shared their interest in making the switch to heat pumps, while others shared their positive experiences with heat pumps.

"Glad it's worked out for you. Happy new year (Hogmanay)," a user wrote.

Another shared how they maximized their ground source heat pump with the help of a Home Assistant to automatically adjust temperatures. "It is one of our best purchases," they commented.

