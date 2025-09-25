Homeowner met with warnings after sharing problematic landscaping plan: 'Don't do it'

Figuring out how to transform a yard into something you love can be challenging, but it's even more so when you aren't a gardener.

That's why one Redditor took to the r/UKGardening subreddit to ask for advice on improving their outdoor space, especially as the landscaping quotes they had received were quite expensive.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The poster shared a photo of their yard as it was, along with a sketched-out design for their ideas for making it better.

They also explained, "We definitely need fake grass rather than turf as our garden gets really boggy during the winter months."

Unfortunately, other Reddit users weren't fans of the poster's planned design.

"Whatever you choose to do, I implore you, don't lay artificial grass," one person pleaded.

Another exclaimed, "Honestly I have fake grass in my back garden and I hate it with every fiber of my being. Don't do it!"

With wanting artificial turf in their backyard, it's no surprise that the landscaping quotes they received were exorbitant. The cost of fake turf and installation is typically extremely pricey.

Plus, plastic turf has adverse effects on both people and the environment, as it is composed of harmful chemicals, including PFAS.

These chemicals leach into the soil beneath the artificial turf and into the groundwater beneath that.

Meanwhile, the material also increases the amount of microplastics in the environment, which then end up in our bodies. Scientists have linked these tiny particles to issues such as heart disease, hormone disruption, and dementia.

Additionally, though people often believe artificial turf to be low-maintenance, the plastics used in its construction degrade over time, which means it eventually must be replaced. Then, homeowners must pay even more for having it removed and an alternative installed.

A better and truly low-maintenance option for a yard is rewilding it by installing native plants.

Native plants require little in the way of maintenance or water, saving homeowners time and money. A native lawn will also attract a multitude of pollinators, who are vital to keeping ecosystems healthy and human food supplies protected.

Switching to native plants isn't difficult, either, and even placing just a few in your yard will yield benefits.

Best of all, rewilding your lawn will look immensely better than installing artificial grass.

