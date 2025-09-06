Landscaping company reveals why it refuses to use common product: 'Homeowners are waking up'

Landscaping company Permascaping made a strong case against artificial turf.

"Artificial turf looks green — but it's anything but. … Homeowners are waking up to the hidden costs of plastic turf," founder Jérémy Chevallier said in a blog post.

The article outlined all the reasons why artificial turf is not a good choice despite its reputation for being low-maintenance and aesthetically pleasing. So, what are the problems?

Synthetic turf typically contains toxic PFAS, or "forever chemicals," which pose health risks to humans and ecosystems. They do not break down naturally, and because of their widespread use in a variety of products, including synthetic grass, they have been found in the blood of people and animals who have been exposed to them via air, soil, water, and seafood.

The chemicals found in fake grass include known carcinogens and can cause immune system and reproductive issues.

Artificial turf also destroys the soil structure where it is installed since the ground is compacted during the process, hampering proper drainage. Fake lawns provide no resources to native species such as birds and pollinators and can even cause a decline in those populations, disrupting the balance of local ecosystems.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Synthetic grass also becomes incredibly hot in the sun, reaching 150-200 degrees Fahrenheit on sunny days. This is hotter than a blacktop surface and can pose a danger of burning.

Chevallier summed it up by stating, "The reality is fake turf kills the soil, makes it hotter, and gives us cancer."

If a low-maintenance yard upgrade is on your agenda, planting a natural lawn is friendlier to human health and to the environment. Native lawns do not require the maintenance and resources that traditional lawns do, so they can save homeowners time and money on their water and garden center bills.

When you garden with native plants, you support the local ecosystem that allows plants, animals, and pollinators to thrive.

Chevallier explained his philosophy: "Mother Nature had her balance figured out long before humans started thinking we were smarter and could do whatever we wanted without consequence."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.