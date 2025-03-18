Tenant devastated after landlord chops down 'mystical' tree without proper justification: 'I'm gutted, y'all'

We all have some element in our lives that brings us peace and happiness. For many of us, that can be found in nature, perhaps from the beauty of a garden, a flower, or a tree.

A Redditor had this kind of calming influence in their life, but because of their landlord's actions, that "mystical" tree is now gone — and the tenant believes it didn't need to be that way.

Photo Credit: Reddit

A post in the r/arborists subreddit details this tenant's plight. As the poster explained, their landlord said that a tree needed to be cut down because it was rotting and dangerous. And this wasn't just any tree — the poster described their instant connection with the tree upon moving in, which even included writing a poem about it.

What's more, when the tenant saw the downed tree, nothing appeared to be wrong with it. The entire experience left the poster feeling "heartbroken."

"I feel like it was cut down because the landlord thought of it as an inconvenience, not for safety," the Redditor wrote. "This tree exuded some mystical, powerful tree energy and it's missing from the entire block now. I'm gutted y'all."

Landlords and homeowners associations are notorious for being stringent when it comes to being eco-friendly. Stories abound of landlords who ban tenants from gardening or won't spend money on clean, efficient appliances, and of HOAs that won't allow native lawns in their neighborhoods.

For those who own their home but have a difficult HOA, help is available on how to change the bylaws to allow for greener living.

Unfortunately, none of this will bring back the Redditor's favorite tree. The OP didn't ask for advice, merely saying they appreciated the chance to vent, and most commenters sympathized with their pain.

Some, however, offered advice — including finding a new place to rent, with a more nature-loving landlord.

"That's sad when a tree has been part of the fabric of the neighborhood," one commenter wrote. "Might want to start looking for another tree to live nearby!"

